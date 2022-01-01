Pequot Lakes restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SALADS
Shiners
34174 2nd Ave, Jenkins
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
Try This Amazingly Toasted Chicken Salad Sandwich Made With Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, & Chives, Laid on a Bed of Lettuce!
|Havana
Toasted Pulled Pork, Ham, & Pepperjack Topped With Shiners Pickles & Honey Mustard
|Queso Dip
|$7.00
Shiners Perfect Combination of Peppers, Cheese, and Seasonings. A Mild Bite, Not Too Spicy, Just Enough!
Snarky Loon Brewing Company
33488 state hwy 371, Jenkins