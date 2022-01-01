Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pequot Lakes restaurants you'll love

Go
Pequot Lakes restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pequot Lakes

Pequot Lakes's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Pequot Lakes restaurants

Shiners image

SOUPS • SALADS

Shiners

34174 2nd Ave, Jenkins

Avg 4.8 (165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Try This Amazingly Toasted Chicken Salad Sandwich Made With Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, & Chives, Laid on a Bed of Lettuce!
Havana
Toasted Pulled Pork, Ham, & Pepperjack Topped With Shiners Pickles & Honey Mustard
Queso Dip$7.00
Shiners Perfect Combination of Peppers, Cheese, and Seasonings. A Mild Bite, Not Too Spicy, Just Enough!
More about Shiners
Main pic

 

BARAJAS MEXICAN GRILL

31094 Front street, Pequot Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about BARAJAS MEXICAN GRILL
Restaurant banner

 

Snarky Loon Brewing Company

33488 state hwy 371, Jenkins

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Snarky Loon Brewing Company
Map

More near Pequot Lakes to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston