Just as life is lived one day at a time, so too are the best meals & drinks to be savored by the bite & sip.

Starring fresh ingredients sourced from Lancaster County's myriad farms & producers, Per Diem offers a unique space to meet, eat, imbibe & unwind.

Whether enjoying the calm before a tour, casual drinks with friends or clients, or a date night out, Per Diem's eclectic mix of dishes & drinks is designed for guests of all trade & tradition.



PIZZA

50 Rock Lititz Blvd • $$