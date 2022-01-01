Go
Toast

Per Diem

Just as life is lived one day at a time, so too are the best meals & drinks to be savored by the bite & sip.
Starring fresh ingredients sourced from Lancaster County's myriad farms & producers, Per Diem offers a unique space to meet, eat, imbibe & unwind.
Whether enjoying the calm before a tour, casual drinks with friends or clients, or a date night out, Per Diem's eclectic mix of dishes & drinks is designed for guests of all trade & tradition.

PIZZA

50 Rock Lititz Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (882 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Brussels$12.00
Smoked Grapes, Goat Cheese Fondue
Margherita$15.00
house-stretched Caputo Brothers mozzarella, marinara, basil
PD Wings$17.00
served w/ celery, pickled carrots, bleu cheese
choose: amish dry rub // buffalo // bbq // sesame garlic ginger
SM House Salad$6.00
local mixed greens
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken thigh, hot honey, fennel apple slaw, pickled fresno peppers, brioche bun, frites
Kid's Cheese Burger$8.00
4 oz burger on brioche bun with melted cheddar cheese
Tour Burger$17.00
8 oz. custom blend, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Thick Cut Tomato, Bacon Mayo, House Bread & Butter Pickles, Shaved Onion, Brioche, Frites
The Lititz$16.00
Rooster Street country sausage, sun-dried tomato, basil, mozzarella, marinara, herb oil
Truffle Frites$7.00
New York Strip Steak$38.00
taleggio crema, crispy sweet potato, bacon marmalade, bone marrow butter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

50 Rock Lititz Blvd

Lititz PA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lititz Pizza Company

No reviews yet

The Coolest Pizza , in the Coolest Small Town

Gravie Kitchen Commons

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bulls Head Pub (Events)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Appalachian Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston