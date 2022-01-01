Go
Perbacco

230 California St • $$

Avg 4.7 (8410 reviews)

Popular Items

PAPPARDELLE$25.00
wide pasta ribbons - red wine braised short rib ragu - scallion - horseradish crema
RED WINE BRAISED SHORT RIB OF BEEF$34.00
maitake mushrooms - smoked pancetta - sweet corn polenta - roasted cipolline and baby carrots
AGNOLOTTI DAL PLIN$25.00
pasta filled with roasted meats and vegetables - savoy cabbage - sugo d’arrosto
ROMAINE SALAD$15.00
caesar dressing - parmigiano - radishes - marinated anchovy - broken crostini
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

230 California St

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

