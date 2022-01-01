Go
Toast

Perch at Jim Thorpe

Come hang at our Perch!

300 Mauch Chunk Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meat + Egg$4.50
Jersey Dev$5.75
Pork Roll, Egg, Cheese, Cream Cheese on an Everything Bagel
**Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**
Baker's Dozen (13)$10.00
Please list selection in notes!
Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese$3.25
Single Bagel$1.00
Made fresh, in-house daily!
Egg Sandwich$3.25
Homefries$3.00
Made with local potatoes and seasoned to perfection!
Iced Coffee
Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese$2.95
Sweet & Savory$5.75
Sausage, Egg, American Cheese, Maple Butter on a French Toast Bagel
**Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**
See full menu

Location

300 Mauch Chunk Street

Lehighton PA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ouros

No reviews yet

Casual late-night fare in Jim Thorpe's historic Millionaire's Row serving comfort food and classic American cocktails with a playful twist.

BROADWAY GRILLE PUB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Notch Eight Craft House

No reviews yet

Upscale American pub food made from scratch with the freshest ingredients around.

VERONA PIZZA HOUSE

No reviews yet

At Verona's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant we are proud to say we are a family owned pizzeria restaurant whit a commitment to service and value in the family tradition. We strive to provide you whit consistently Delicious Food at fair prices in a warm,inviting and friendly atmosphere. We use only the Finest and Freshest quality ingredients available in preparing each meal individually. It may take a few extra minutes, but we take great pride in providing you whit an outstanding dining experience..
Our reputation for Quality and Value has allowed as to generate a very loyal following. We thank you for your patronage and wish you Buon Appetito!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston