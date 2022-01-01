Go
Toast

Percolate

Offering premium loose leaf tea & espresso based drinks, served iced or hot often complimented by Percolate’s small batch boba. Don’t worry you can buy the leaves & beans to take home with you as well.

1201 South Hope Street • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai Tea
Percolate's assam & ceylon tea blend with thai spices and condensed milk
Matcha Milk Tea$4.00
Our whisked ceremonial matcha best served with either oat or organic whole milk
Vintage Ceylon (Classic Milk Tea)$4.00
Percolate's classic milk tea with a fancy name
Salted Caramel Latte
Cold brew coffee & salted caramel topped off with milk of your choice.
Jasmine Flower Milk Tea$4.00
Delicately infused jasmine green tea. Percolate recommends organic whole milk to perfectly compliment the tea. Steep Time 8 Min
Rose Gold$4.00
Trendy rose ceylon tea with organic milk
Early Grey Milk Tea$4.00
Percolate's earl grey tea blend with hints of vanilla & organic whole milk
Juicy Jas
Percolate's cold brewed jasmine green tea with mango puree & juicy bits of fresh strawberry.
The Cardi$5.25
Freshly brewed espresso with pure vanilla, cardamom & creamy oat milk
Lion Tamer$5.50
Premium african cocoa, lion's mane & creamy oat milk creating the perfect espresso
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1201 South Hope Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Katsuya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daphne's Mediterranean

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Everytable

No reviews yet

Everytable's mission is to make healthy made from scratch food affordable and accessible to the communities we serve.

La Esquinita Baja Grill

No reviews yet

Our authentic baja style gastronomy experience features a variety of flavorful seafood dishes such as our tasty beer battered fish and shrimp tacos!!!
Take out or dine in at our upbeat outdoor patio.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston