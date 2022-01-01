Go
Beautifully Crafted Tea & Coffee Drinks. Small batch boba, loose leaf tea & canned tea for sale. Premium ingredients from Clover Sonoma Organic, Oatly, Califia Farms & Wholesome Sweeteners

11870 Santa Monica Blvd. • $

Avg 4.9 (875 reviews)

Popular Items

Juicy Jas
Percolate's cold brewed jasmine green tea with mango puree & juicy bits of fresh strawberry.
Sincerely Sesame$5.00
Roasted black sesame mixed with creamy oat milk
Peachy Oolong Milk Tea$4.00
Double cold brewed to ensure a perfectly balanced peach oolong tea, best served with organic whole milk
Matcha Royale$5.00
Whisked ceremonial matcha, beautifully crafted with 100% fruit puree & creamy oat milk
Blue Mango
Cold brewed butterfly pea flower tea with hints of lemongrass and lychee pair perfectly with mango fruit puree. Blue Mango is as delicious as it is "insta worthy."
Jasmine Flower Milk Tea$4.00
Delicately infused jasmine green tea. Percolate recommends organic whole milk to perfectly compliment the tea. Steep Time 8 Min
The Cardi$5.25
Freshly brewed espresso with pure vanilla, cardamom & creamy oat milk
Early Grey Milk Tea$4.00
Percolate's earl grey tea blend with hints of vanilla & organic whole milk
Vintage Ceylon (Classic Milk Tea)$4.00
Percolate's classic milk tea with a fancy name
Matcha Milk Tea$4.00
Our whisked ceremonial matcha best served with either oat or organic whole milk
Wi-Fi
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

11870 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
