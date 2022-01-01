Go
Beautifully Crafted® tea, coffee and boba using premium all natural ingredients.

21540 Hawthorne Blvd #401c

Popular Items

Rose Gold$4.00
Trendy rose ceylon tea with organic milk
Matcha Royale$5.00
Whisked ceremonial matcha, beautifully crafted with 100% fruit puree & creamy oat milk
Jasmine Flower Milk Tea$4.00
Delicately infused jasmine green tea. Percolate recommends organic whole milk to perfectly compliment the tea.
Vintage Ceylon (Classic Milk Tea)$4.00
Percolate's classic milk tea with a fancy name
Oolong Luxe
Award winning & uber premium oolong tea with choice of milk. Please note 8 minute steep time
Blue Mango
Cold brewed butterfly pea flower tea with hints of lemongrass and lychee pair perfectly with mango fruit puree. Blue Mango is as delicious as it is "insta worthy."
Figgy Smalls$5.25
House-made mission fig puree with a touch of earl grey tea served iced latte style (organic whole milk only)
Juicy Jas
Percolate's cold brewed jasmine green tea with mango puree & juicy bits of fresh strawberry.
Sincerely Sesame$5.00
Roasted black sesame mixed with creamy oat milk
Matcha Milk Tea$4.00
Our whisked ceremonial matcha best served with either oat or organic whole milk
Location

Torrance CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
