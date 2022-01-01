Go
Serving seasonal dishes and wines inspired by travel and discovery, our menu will take you on a journey to a new destination every time.
Sardinia/Sicily/Catalonia/New England

170 charles street • $$

Avg 4.2 (233 reviews)

Popular Items

pasta bolognese$26.00
all beef ragu, topped with parm
Jamón Serrano$9.00
Our FAVORITE ham. Dry cured, imported from Spain. #AlwaysJamon
Pasta pomodoro$22.00
rustic tomato sauce w. Parmigiano-Reggiano
meatball sub$18.00
all beef meatballs in red sauce, with provolone, on ciabatta
Truffle Grilled cheese$18.00
black truffle pecorino and cheddar, on iggy's francese
Kid’s Pasta$12.00
Parmigiano-Reggiano w. local honey$14.00
Just as simple as it sounds, but only the best. Parmigiano-Reggiano from the house of Cravero, alongside local honey.
assorted cookie plate$9.00
Catalan tomato bread$15.00
jamon, pepperoncini, chili flakes
Peregrine Burger$18.00
aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles on black pepper brioche
Location

170 charles street

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
