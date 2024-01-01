Perenn Grocery
Open today 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
7600 Rancharrah Pkwy Suite 130, Reno NV 89511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
No Reviews
6015 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89502
View restaurant
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
No Reviews
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C RENO, NV 89511
View restaurant