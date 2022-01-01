Go
Serving Direct Relationship coffee, craft coffee beverages, mocktails, artisanal tea, and locally baked pastries in downtown W Franklin St Chapel Hill.

401 W. Franklin St

Popular Items

Cold Brew$4.25
Cold brewed Ethiopia Ardi from Carrboro Coffee Roasters
Spicy Mocha Latte$5.75
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, cinnamon, cayenne, house-made cinnamon whip.
London Fog$5.00
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk and vanilla
Hot or Iced 12oz
Matcha Latte$5.00
Organic green tea matcha with steamed milk, and a touch of sugar in the raw syrup
Hot or Iced 12oz
Shortbread Cookie$1.00
Shortbread Cookie from Ninth Street Bakery
Latte$4.25
Double shot espresso with steamed milk
Hot or Iced (12oz)
Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot espresso with steamed milk
Hot only (8oz)
Maple Spice Cappuccino$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup, seasonal spices.
Banana Bread$4.00
Banana bread from Ninth Street Bakery.
Contains egg and dairy.
Batch Brewed Coffee$2.00
8 or 12oz hot brewed coffee
Location

Chapel Hil NC

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
