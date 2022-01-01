Go
Perennial on Lockwood

A collaboration brewpub, tasting room, and restaurant between Olive + Oak and Perennial Artisan Ales

216 W Lockwood Ave

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$14.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam.
Served with fries
Fish+Chips$18.00
beer battered haddock, fries, dill aioli
Pretzel Monkey Bread$14.00
With whole grain mustard + beer cheese
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche,
choice of spicy or not
House Salad$10.00
mixed greens, radish, carrot, asiago, toasted pepitas, pretzel bread crumb, perennial vinaigrette
K-Cheeseburger$8.00
Cobb Salad$14.00
little gem lettuce, egg, tomato, cheddar, bacon, pickled red onions, house ranch
Burger$18.00
8oz Bolyards beef, pickled red onion, pub cheese dijonnaise, potato bun
216 W Lockwood Ave

Webster Groves MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
