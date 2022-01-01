Go
Perez Family Tacos

Quick service tacos in a relaxed atmosphere, with a margarita garden, in the heart of Iowa City.

630 Iowa Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Mahi Taco$4.00
Served with cilantro, slaw, onion, lime and crema!
Grilled Shrimp Taco$4.00
Served with cilantro, slaw, onion, lime and crema!
Perez Family Chicken Taco$3.50
Served with shredded cheese and lettuce!
Perez Family Beef Taco$3.50
Served with shredded cheese and lettuce!
Carnitas Taco$3.00
Served with cilantro, slaw, onion and lime!
Braised Chicken Taco$3.00
Served with shredded cheese and lettuce!
Perez Family Pork Taco$3.50
Served with slaw and crema!
Perez Family Black Beans Taco$3.50
Served with shredded cheese and lettuce!
Queso and Chips$8.00
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Served with cilantro, slaw, onion and lime!
Location

630 Iowa Ave

Iowa City IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
