Perfect Pear

1122 Old Chattahoochee Ave

Cookie Butter$8.00
Apple$1.50
The WaistSnatcHER$54.99
(The Waist Snatcher)
If you’re new to cleansing, this is the juice cleanse for you! Designed for newbies wanting to restore their body, the “Waist Snatcher” cleanse is our most classic and popular cleanse to shed those extra pounds gained over the holidays, summer vacations, or indulgent weekends.
Upon waking up, drink your first juice, and drink the next juice two hours later. You will consume a salad for lunch and dinner will be replaced by the third juice and your fourth and final juice two hours later.
Contains: 4 – 16oz juices
Each Day, drink Juices in this order:
Juice 1:
Apple, Pear, Lime, and Berries
Juice 2:
Apple, Pear, Lime, Kale, Ginger
Juice 3:
Apple, Pear, Lime, Kale, Ginger,
Cucumber
Juice 4:
Apple, Pear, Lime, Cucumber
**Must also consume 1 gallon of water
throughout the day **
Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
