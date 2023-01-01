Perham restaurants you'll love
The Cactus
43521 Fort Thunder Rd, Perham
|Popular items
|Jacket Burger
|$11.25
A fresh ground burger w/ bacon, American cheese, sautéed onion & served on a pretzel bun
|Build Your Own Burger
|$9.25
A fresh ground burger served on brioche bun. Add your choice of toppings for an additional charge
|Chicken Alfredo
|$17.50
Penne Noodles lightly covered with alfredo sauce and topped with chicken
Brew Perham - 124 E. Main Street
124 E. Main Street, Perham
|Popular items
|BREW BURGER
|$12.59
Fresh ground beef, topped with american cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato & burger sauce.
|GOAT CHEESE QUESIDILLA
|$15.05
Grilled flour tortilla filled with goat cheese spread, grilled chicken, candied walnuts & bacon. Topped with green onion & balsamic reduction & served with citrus chimichurri sauce.
|SWEET POTATO & QUINOA
|$13.59
Mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, golden quinoa, feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, with a honey vinaigrette dressing.