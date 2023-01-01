Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Perham restaurants you'll love

Perham restaurants
Perham's top cuisines

American
American
Must-try Perham restaurants

The Cactus image

 

The Cactus

43521 Fort Thunder Rd, Perham

Avg 3.7 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jacket Burger$11.25
A fresh ground burger w/ bacon, American cheese, sautéed onion & served on a pretzel bun
Build Your Own Burger$9.25
A fresh ground burger served on brioche bun. Add your choice of toppings for an additional charge
Chicken Alfredo$17.50
Penne Noodles lightly covered with alfredo sauce and topped with chicken
Consumer pic

 

Brew Perham - 124 E. Main Street

124 E. Main Street, Perham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BREW BURGER$12.59
Fresh ground beef, topped with american cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato & burger sauce.
GOAT CHEESE QUESIDILLA$15.05
Grilled flour tortilla filled with goat cheese spread, grilled chicken, candied walnuts & bacon. Topped with green onion & balsamic reduction & served with citrus chimichurri sauce.
SWEET POTATO & QUINOA$13.59
Mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, golden quinoa, feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, with a honey vinaigrette dressing.
Banner pic

 

Big Pine Lodge - 43606 Mosquito Heights Road

43606 Mosquito Heights Road, Perham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
All Meat Personal$12.00
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef
