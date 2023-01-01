Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Perham

Perham restaurants
Perham restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Cactus image

 

The Cactus

43521 Fort Thunder Rd, Perham

Avg 3.7 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cactus Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chicken Breast w/ a panko parmesan breading topped with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo served on a brioche bun
More about The Cactus
Consumer pic

 

Brew Perham - 124 E. Main Street

124 E. Main Street, Perham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.19
Served on a hoagie, grilled diced cajun seasoned
chicken, swiss cheese & bacon topped with lettuce,
tomatoes & ranch dressing drizzle.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Smoked chicken thigh battered & deep fried, lettuce, tomato, & house aioli served on a bun. Add buffalo or BBQ for $1.50
More about Brew Perham - 124 E. Main Street

