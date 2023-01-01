Chicken sandwiches in Perham
The Cactus
43521 Fort Thunder Rd, Perham
|Cactus Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chicken Breast w/ a panko parmesan breading topped with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo served on a brioche bun
Brew Perham - 124 E. Main Street
124 E. Main Street, Perham
|CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.19
Served on a hoagie, grilled diced cajun seasoned
chicken, swiss cheese & bacon topped with lettuce,
tomatoes & ranch dressing drizzle.
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Smoked chicken thigh battered & deep fried, lettuce, tomato, & house aioli served on a bun. Add buffalo or BBQ for $1.50