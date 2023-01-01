Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Perham

Go
Perham restaurants
Toast

Perham restaurants that serve pretzels

The Cactus image

 

The Cactus

43521 Fort Thunder Rd, Perham

Avg 3.7 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Pretzel Brownie$5.95
More about The Cactus
Consumer pic

 

Brew Perham - 124 E. Main Street

124 E. Main Street, Perham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
JUMBO PRETZEL$7.05
Lightly buttered pretzel topped with your choice of sea salt or cinnamon sugar. Served with either caramel sauce or beer cheese sauce.
More about Brew Perham - 124 E. Main Street

Map

Map

