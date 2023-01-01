Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Perham
/
Perham
/
Pretzels
Perham restaurants that serve pretzels
The Cactus
43521 Fort Thunder Rd, Perham
Avg 3.7
(30 reviews)
Caramel Pretzel Brownie
$5.95
More about The Cactus
Brew Perham - 124 E. Main Street
124 E. Main Street, Perham
No reviews yet
JUMBO PRETZEL
$7.05
Lightly buttered pretzel topped with your choice of sea salt or cinnamon sugar. Served with either caramel sauce or beer cheese sauce.
More about Brew Perham - 124 E. Main Street
