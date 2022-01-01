Go
Toast

Peri Peri Chicken - Charlotte

Come in and enjoy!

3130 Driwood ct Unit A

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3130 Driwood ct Unit A

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

STATS Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

What The Fries Food Truck

No reviews yet

DO NOT GO TO PINNACLE DRIVE FOR ORDER. SEE SCHEDULE ON WEBSITE FOR DETAILS.
www.whatthefriesclt.com/schedule

l'Ostrica

No reviews yet

Handmade pastas, seasonal entrees, and more. Advanced orders only; delivery on Sunday afternoons.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston