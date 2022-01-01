Go
Peri-Peri Guys

Peri-Peri Chicken, Peri-Chicken Sandwiches, Grass-Fed Beef Burgers, Peri-Fries, Salads, Kids, Sharing Squads, even Vegan and Gluten Free options.
Time to Peri-Peri
It's all about the sauce! 🌶

SALADS • CHICKEN

285 S BROADWAY • $$

Avg 4 (92 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Chicken Bowl$11.99
Peri Chicken, Brown Rice, Sweet potatoes, Avocado, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Balsamic vinaigrette, red onion.
Peri-Fries$3.74
McCains Skin on fries, extra crispy, topped with a peri-salt seasoning, giving them a slight kick!
Peri-Chicken Sandwich w/side$11.99
5oz Chicken Breast Grilled, american cheese, w/pickles, shredded lettuce, & house peri-mayo
1/2 Chicken ( add a side for $2 )$10.99
House Favorite - Breast, Leg, Thigh, Wing
10 Peri-Wings$14.99
10 Peri-Wings - choose one flavor or Bingo them! (Mix of all flavors)
Butterfly Chicken$8.99
(10oz) Butterfly Whole Chicken Breast with Crispy Skin
The KING w/side$12.99
5oz Grilled Peri- Chicken Breast w/ American cheese, hash brown , shredded lettuce, onion, & house peri-mayo
We Got Beef w/side$11.99
(2) 3oz Grass Fed Beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, & peri-mayo
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Freshly made Three cheese Mac and Cheese, topped with roasted breadcrumbs
5 Peri-Wings$7.99
5 Peri-Wings of your Choice - why not bingo them! (Mix of all flavors)
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

285 S BROADWAY

Hicksville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
