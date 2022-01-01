Go
Toast

Perillas - Brighton

Come in and enjoy!

380 Western Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Pork Quesadilla$13.50
Pork marinated in our spicy house gochujang sauce, Mexican blend cheese, flour tortilla, and scallion salad. Topped with a drizzle of Aji Verde and Gochujang Aioli.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
Kalbi (Short Rib) Bowl$16.00
Korean BBQ marinated short ribs with kimchi cucumbers and soy vinaigrette salad over a bed of white rice.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
Spicy Pork Bowl$13.50
Pork marinated in our spicy house gochujang blend served with soy vinaigrette salad and garlic pickled cucumbers over white rice.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
Grilled Pork Belly (Samgyupsal) Bowl$13.50
Korean BBQ in a bowl! Grilled Pork Belly with scallion salad, house bbq paste, kimchi cukes and sesame oil served over a bed of white rice.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
Kimchi Cucumbers (8 oz)$7.00
pickled english cucumbers w / garlic & crushed chili pepper *vegan*
Veggie Bibimbap$10.00
white rice topped with carrots, zucchini, mild cucumbers, spicy kimchi cucumbers & tangy red radish. Garnished with scallions, sesame oil & nori (rice seasoning). Enjoy it with House Gochujang and/or Yum-Yum Aioli sauces.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses
Water$1.75
Bulgogi Beef Bibimbap$12.00
soy-marinated thinly sliced beef on a bed of white rice. Topped with carrots, zucchini, mild cucumbers, spicy kimchi cucumbers & tangy red radish. Garnished with scallions, sesame oil & nori (rice seasoning). Enjoy it with House Gochujang and/or Yum-Yum Aioli sauces.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

380 Western Ave

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Honeycomb Creamery Allston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street

No reviews yet

2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS. Please make sure you are respecting 6ft of social distance while waiting in line to pick up your order.

The Bagel Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blackbird Doughnuts®

No reviews yet

Your order will be ready for pick up at your CHOSEN LOCATION and selected time, listed below for reference.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston