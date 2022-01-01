Periwinkles Food Shoppe
Come in and enjoy!
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
540 Loring Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
540 Loring Ave
Salem MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vesuvius
Come in and enjoy!
Flip the Bird
A Fried Chicken Joint!
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Wholesale Seafood Distributor & Retail Curbside Pickup To The Public.
We have fresh seafood, live lobsters, fresh lobster meat, shellfish, shrimp, appetizers, casseroles and more delicacies of the deep. Don't forget to check out The Patriot Lobster Clam Bake to take home, just add water and cook on your stove in it's own cooking pot.
The Tin Whistle
Salem's Best Kept Secret! Thanks for joining us!
Cheers!