Go
Toast

Periwinkles Food Shoppe

Come in and enjoy!

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

540 Loring Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (404 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Sandwich w/Deli Salad & Drink$9.95
Grilled chicken$8.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

540 Loring Ave

Salem MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vesuvius

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flip the Bird

No reviews yet

A Fried Chicken Joint!

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

No reviews yet

Wholesale Seafood Distributor & Retail Curbside Pickup To The Public.
We have fresh seafood, live lobsters, fresh lobster meat, shellfish, shrimp, appetizers, casseroles and more delicacies of the deep. Don't forget to check out The Patriot Lobster Clam Bake to take home, just add water and cook on your stove in it's own cooking pot.

The Tin Whistle

No reviews yet

Salem's Best Kept Secret! Thanks for joining us!
Cheers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston