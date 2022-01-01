Go
Come visit us and shop for local goodies while grabbing your to go orders. Please wear a mask regardless of vaccination status!

2620 Buford rd

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Who says this is just a breakfast sandwich? Configure your sandwich any way you like!
CinnaLoatte$4.90
A cinnamon spiced oat milk latte made with Ames Southern Hot Honey and our house made vanilla.
Mocha$3.80
2 espresso shots mixed with Ghirardelli Chocolate sauce and filled with steamed milk!
Chai Latte$3.60
Oregon Chai concentrate served with steamed milk!
Drip Coffee$2.40
Batch brewed locally roasted coffees!
Iced Latte$3.85
2 shots of espresso over ice, filled up to the top with milk!
The Works Bagel$4.00
A bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, onions, and capers! Add salmon for the crowning glory.
Bagel$2.00
Local Cupertino's NY Bagels or Anna B's Gluten Free bagels!
Daily Baked Treats$2.50
Daily revolving scratch made baked treats!
Latte$3.55
2 espresso shots with steamed milk filling up the rest of the cup!
2620 Buford rd

North Chesterfield VA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
