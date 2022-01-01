Go
Toast
  • /
  • Perk on Church

Perk on Church

Organic coffee. Local food. Socially and environmentally conscious.

20 Church Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lg Iced Latte/Cappuccino$4.50
Karen's Strawberry Short Crepe$7.00
Classic Combo$7.00
See full menu

Location

20 Church Street

Guilford CT

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

java hut

No reviews yet

Fresh, Local, Delicious

Chapter One Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Located on the Guilford Green, Chapter One Food & Drink offers something desirable for everyone. From vegan/gluten free options to fresh seafood to specialty burgers, this restaurant and bar has a vibe unlike any other in Guilford. With beers on tap, daily specials and friendly atmosphere, it is a restaurant for all, from family and friends to business meetings to private parties.

The team at Chapter One strives to give guests a fantastic experience with top of the line service, an enjoyable experience and excellent food & drink of course!

Cilantro Specailty Foods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Deke's Bagels Guilford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston