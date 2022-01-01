Go
Perkins' Seafood and More

Come out and enjoy... It's fresh, hot, and cooked on the spot!!!!!!
Try one of our today's specials:
Swai Fish, Whiting, Clam, or Crab Cake Sandwiches

SEAFOOD

25314 Lankford Highway

Avg 4.4 (51 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cakes w/ 2 sides$11.00
Philly Cheese Egg Roll$4.00
Shrimp and Grits$12.00
Turkey Wing Dinner W/2 sides$14.00
Hamburger Steak w/ 2 sides$11.50
25314 Lankford Highway

Onley VA

