Perknpickle

Come in and enjoy FRESH FOOD not frozen cooked to order !

Popular Items

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA$13.00
SEASONED, MARINATED AND OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN THIGH SERVED IN A WARM PITA WITH A CHICPEA, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, RED ONION SALAD, FETA AND TZATZIKI SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF HOUSE MADE HUMMUS AND FRESH FRIED TORTILLA CHIPS
THE AMERICAN$14.00
Our burger is made from a special blend of chuck & brisket meat served on a brioche bun. This burger comes with American cheese, organic spring greens, sliced tomato, pickles and a side of your choice.
RANCH DRESSING$1.00
GRILLED BRIE SANDWICH (VEGETARIAN)$12.00
TRIPLE FRENCH BRIE CHEESE WITH CARMELIZED ONION, ON TOASTED SOURDOUGH WITH BLACKBERRY JAM ON THE SIDE FOR DIPPING. COMES WITH A SIDE OF CHOICE - ADD BACON FOR $2
APPLE PIE EGG ROLL$5.00
OUR VERSION OF A TURNOVER - APPLE PIE & CREAM CHEESE FILLING WITH A HINT OF LEMON STUFFED INSIDE AN EGG ROLL WRAP, DEEP FRIED, DIPPED IN CINNAMON N SUGAR AND SERVED WITH FRESH WHIPPED CREAM AND CARAMEL SAUCE
PICKLES$1.00
SIDE OF CRISPY PICKLE CHIPS
HOUSEMADE RASPBERRY LEMONADE$5.00
Location

Whispering Springs Ln

Elgin IL

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
