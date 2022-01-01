Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
PerKup Cafe
Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
1040 Reviews
$$
2700 University Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
2700 University Ave, West Des Moines IA 50266
Nearby restaurants
Waterfront Seafood
Waterfront Seafood Market has been the staple for fresh seafood in Iowa for over 35 years. We fly seafood in fresh, direct and sell via fresh market, dine in restaurant, bar and sushi bar. Come see what we have to offer as central Iowas BEST seafood provider.
Cool Basil
It's Patio season! Our patio is open, weather permitting!
Monarca Gourmet Paletas
The best Ice Cream experience, located in Clive Iowa. Come in and enjoy!
Mac Shack
Come on in and enjoy!