Go
Toast

Perky Beans' PB Café

Table-service breakfast and lunch...The standards made to a higher standard!

2080 US 183 #210

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PB's Club$12.99
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries, house-made kettle chips, or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Crispy buffalo chicken breast, gorgonzola, tomato, lettuce on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries, house-made kettle chips, or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Rancher Omelet$11.99
3-egg omelet with smoked ham, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and a side of toast.
Country Skillet$11.99
3 scrambled eggs cooked with hash browns, smoked ham, hatch chiles, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and our house-made country sausage gravy. Served with side of toast.
Pecan Smoked Bacon$3.49
Biscuits & Gravy$10.99
Biscuits covered in our house-made country sausage gravy. Comes with 2 eggs the way you like 'em and your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.
The Farmer$10.99
2 eggs the way you like 'em, choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions, and your choice of toast. Add a pancake for 2.50.
Bacon Twists$6.99
4 pieces signature pecan smoked bacon, brown sugar and toasted pecans
Kids' Silver Dollar Pancakes$6.49
3 kid-sized pancakes with warm maple syrup and choice of bacon or sausage, plus fresh fruit. Make them chocolate chip pancakes for 1.00.
One Egg$1.99
Prepared Your Way
See full menu

Location

2080 US 183 #210

Leander TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sabino's Pizza Pub

No reviews yet

Sabino's Pizza Pub located in Leander, TX is the place to go watch games, enjoy drinks with friends, and eat the best thin crust and stuffed pizza around! Not Weird... Not A Chain... Just Great Pizza . Period. 🍕 🍕 🍕

Perky Beans Coffee

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Perky Beans Coffee!

Elvias Kitchen

No reviews yet

Please Come in and Enjoy!
Temporarily, We Are Closed on Sunday Morning Till 5 PM. Sorry for Inconvenience.

An Thinh

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy our delicious and inventive Asian fusion culinary works!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston