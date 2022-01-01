Go
Perlas Pizza

Come enjoy our pizza slice, appetizers, salads, pasta's, sandwiches, deserts, our lunch price, and MUCH MORE!

201 Towne Center W Blvd #703

Popular Items

Large 16"$12.00
Personal 10"$6.25
Medium 14"$10.75
Small Ceasar$3.75
Fountain Drink$1.75
Coke Products
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded and fried chicken, topped with Perlas tomato sauce
and mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll.
Small Greek Salad$4.50
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, olives, feta cheese, with homemade Italian dressing on the side.
16.9 Oz bottle$1.75
Basket of Fries
Home Made Ranch$0.50
Location

201 Towne Center W Blvd #703

richmond VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
