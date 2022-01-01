Perle Wine Bar

Go
Bringing casual elegance,
an extensive wine list and French inspired cuisine to the hills of Oakland.
We strive to exceed our guests expectations of what a wine bar should be.

SEAFOOD

2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD • $$

Popular Items

2 BURGERS AND 1 BOTTLE OF RED WINE (PICK-UP ONLY!)$40.00
2 FRENCH ONION DIP ANGUS BURGERS AND A BOTTLE OF RED WINE
(PICK-UP ONLY!)
STEAK FOR FAMILY OF 4$80.00
WAGYU ONGLET STEAK, POMMES AU GRATIN, PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS, PEAS, CABERNET JUS DE VEAL (includes bread, salad, 2 soups, and 2 desserts)
POULET TOGO$39.00
MARY’S CHICKEN, ROMANESCO, CHANTERELLE MUSHROOMS, POMMES PUREE (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)
CITRUS SALAD TOGO$16.00
LITTLE GEMS, BROKAW FARMS AVOCADO, BURRATA, PERSIAN CUCUMBER, PAIN AU LAIT
BERKSHIRE CÔTE DE PORC TOGO$39.00
GOLDEN POMMES TARTLET, BUTTERED ARROW CABBAGE, VADOUVAN APPLE & PEAR CHUTMEY, CRÈME FRAÎCHE (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)
FROMAGE TOGO$20.00
BRILLAT-SAVARIN, ROQUEFORT, CHÈVRE, HONEY, BREAD
FRENCH ONION DIP ANGUS BURGER TOGO$18.00
CARAMELIZED ONION SOUP, PAIN AU LAIT, FIELD GREENS
LAMB TOGO$49.00
LEMON PEPPER GNOCCHI, PEAS, ASPARAGUS, MOREL MUSHROOMS, DUCK LIVER & LAMB MEATBALL (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)
BEEF TARTARE & BONE MARROW TOGO$24.00
PICKLED FENNEL AND SHALLOT, HERBS SALAD, TRUFFLE CAVIAR, TOAST
FRIED OYSTER DEVILED EGGS TOGO$12.00
SMOKED TROUT ROE, CALABRIAN PEPPER AND CAPER RELISH
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
