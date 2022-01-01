Perle is the first solo venture from Michelin-trained chef, Dean Yasharian, featuring sustainable-focused, classic French dishes as well as modern, seasonal creations influenced by California’s fresh cuisine. Perle features a unique mirrored-menu concept, with one of Los Angeles' first French mirrored-menus which features seafood and meat on one side, and plant-based and vegetarian on the other. The menu was thoughtfully created with "every" diner in mind, with a variety of gluten-free items also available on both menus.

We are proud of our French/California-inspired cuisine, crafted with the utmost attention to detail, and focusing on quality ingredients, sustainability, and utilizing organic produce whenever possible.

Perle's extensive wine and beer list is carefully hand-selected by our general manager — Certified Sommelier and Cicerone, Lisa Witkowski, formerly of Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons, Le District, and Petit Trois Le Valley.



43 East Union St.