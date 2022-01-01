Go
Perle is the first solo venture from Michelin-trained chef, Dean Yasharian, featuring sustainable-focused, classic French dishes as well as modern, seasonal creations influenced by California’s fresh cuisine. Perle features a unique mirrored-menu concept, with one of Los Angeles' first French mirrored-menus which features seafood and meat on one side, and plant-based and vegetarian on the other. The menu was thoughtfully created with "every" diner in mind, with a variety of gluten-free items also available on both menus.
We are proud of our French/California-inspired cuisine, crafted with the utmost attention to detail, and focusing on quality ingredients, sustainability, and utilizing organic produce whenever possible.
Perle's extensive wine and beer list is carefully hand-selected by our general manager — Certified Sommelier and Cicerone, Lisa Witkowski, formerly of Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons, Le District, and Petit Trois Le Valley.

43 East Union St.

Popular Items

Steak Frites$40.00
10oz NY strip, pommes frites
Moules à la Normande$32.00
Salt Spring mussels, fresh herbs, onion, garlic, white wine sauce, pommes frites
Escargot$19.00
wild Burgundy snails, served in the shell, herbed butter, garlic, pistachio-panko crust
Black Truffle Pasta$50.00
handmade pasta, fresh-shaved black truffles, parmesan cream
Steak Tartare$21.00
grass-fed NY strip, dijon, cornichons, romaine hearts, toasted baguette
Frisée Lyonnaise$19.00
frisée, bacon lardons, cherry tomatoes, poached egg, chicken liver mousse crouton, Dijon vinaigrette
Coq Au Vin$32.00
red wine-braised chicken legs, Perle onions, bacon lardons, mushrooms, mashed potatoes
Apple Tarte Tatin$16.00
caramelized apples baked in pastry, cinnamon-labneh cream
Fresh Baguette$6.00
& salted butter
French Onion Soup$18.00
caramelized onions, beef bone broth, white wine, sourdough bread, gruyère cheese
Location

Pasadena CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
