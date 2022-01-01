Peri Peri Chicken
Come in and enjoy! Fusion food
4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd
Location
4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd
Buford GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Antoinette's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Shine Pizza
Serving up hand-crafted hoagies, pizzas,
hot dogs, salads, soups, & desserts!
SHD's Wunderbar Bierhaus & Euro Bistro
A full-service restaurant and outdoor Biergarten with Euro-inspired treats await you! We have created a space for you and your family (4-legged family members too) to enjoy our fine spirits and delicious craft beers while relaxing and creating amazing memories.
Allow us to share our creative passion for food, spirits, and craft beer.
Rushing Trading Co
Come in and enjoy!