Perrotta's Pizza
As a family-owned and operated business in Canton, Georgia, Perrotta’s Pizza aims to share our Italian heritage through our authentic food. This aspiration started when Lou Perrotta's love for pizza bloomed after frequently visiting his relatives in Naples, Italy as a young boy. Years later, our humble restaurant has become an award-winning pizzeria due to our amazing pizzas, an inviting atmosphere, and excellent customer service from our family to yours.
149 Reinhardt College Parkway
Location
Canton GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
