Perry Hall restaurants you'll love

Perry Hall restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Perry Hall

Perry Hall's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Perry Hall restaurants

Della Rose's image

SEAFOOD

Della Rose's

5001 Honeygo Center Dr, Perry Hall

Avg 4.1 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Wings$15.00
Kids Burger$6.99
Rum$6.00
More about Della Rose's
Consumer pic

 

Lib's Grill Perry Hall

5009 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JW Treuth Burger$14.00
seedless bun, handcrafted beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, hand-cut fries
Baltimore Club$28.00
three-piece toast, crab cake, shrimp salad, crispy bacon, lettice, tomato, hand-cut fries
Hand-Cut Fries$5.00
side of hand-cut fries
More about Lib's Grill Perry Hall
Restaurant banner

 

R&R Taqueria Honeygo

5005 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz con Leche$2.99
Rice Pudding
Elotes$3.99
Corn on the cob covered in Mayo Queso and Chile Pepper
Pupusas$3.25
Handmade Tortilla filled with Pork, Beans & Cheese served with Ranchero Sauce and Cabbage Relish
More about R&R Taqueria Honeygo

Salmon

