Chicken tenders in Perry Hall

Perry Hall restaurants
Perry Hall restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Della Rose's image

SEAFOOD

Della Rose's

5001 Honeygo Center Dr, Perry Hall

Avg 4.1 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
More about Della Rose's
Consumer pic

 

Lib's Grill Perry Hall

5009 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries$7.95
hand cut fries, crispy chicken
More about Lib's Grill Perry Hall

