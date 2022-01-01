Tacos in Perry Hall
Perry Hall restaurants that serve tacos
Lib's Grill Perry Hall
5009 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
crispy fish, crunchy slaw. spicy aioli
|Breakfast Tacos
|$14.00
flour tortiilas, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, black sriracha, tater tots
R&R Taqueria Honeygo
5005 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall
|(3) Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
(3)Grilled Shrimp Tacos with Sauteed Onions Topped with Cilatro Served with Red & Green Sauce , Pico de Gallo
|Taco Campechano
|$4.00
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
|Taco de Pollo
|$3.75
