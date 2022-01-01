Tacos in Perry Hall

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lib's Grill Perry Hall

5009 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$9.00
crispy fish, crunchy slaw. spicy aioli
Breakfast Tacos$14.00
flour tortiilas, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, black sriracha, tater tots
More about Lib's Grill Perry Hall
Restaurant banner

 

R&R Taqueria Honeygo

5005 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(3) Shrimp Tacos$10.99
(3)Grilled Shrimp Tacos with Sauteed Onions Topped with Cilatro Served with Red & Green Sauce , Pico de Gallo
Taco Campechano$4.00
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Taco de Pollo$3.75
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
More about R&R Taqueria Honeygo

