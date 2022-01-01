Go
Toast

Perrys Smokin Pig

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ

2025 Highway 31 W • $

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2025 Highway 31 W

White house TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

White House Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

White House's home for delicious Pizza, Wings, Sandwiches & More

EJ's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greenbrier Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Eat More Pizza!

Pitchfork Pizza Parlor

No reviews yet

Wood-Fired Neapolitan style pizzas and entrees with unique appetizers, salads and sandwiches in a sports bar atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston