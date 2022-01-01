Perry’s Corner Bar
Come in and enjoy!
2224 N Leavitt Street
Location
2224 N Leavitt Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Lottie's
Come in and enjoy!
The Bristol
New American gastropub cuisine & handcrafted cocktails in a hip, rustic space with communal seating.
The Royal Grocer & Co
Come in and enjoy!
IG @theroyalgrocer.com
The Leavitt Street Tavern
Come in and enjoy!