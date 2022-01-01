Toscanos Italian Grill

At Toscanos our Team is passionate and dedicated to ensuring your food and experience is perfect. We use only the best, fresh and local ingredients to create and serve Italian style steaks, seafood and pasta with a PNW flair. Toscanos is a great destination for date night, a special celebration, or enjoying the pleasures of everyday life. Our fully stocked bar includes a variety of classic and creative cocktails as well a wine list that is sure to serve every palate. Our restaurant is warm and vibrant topped off with a beautiful patio for sunny days.

Our Team enjoys hosting Guests for winemaker’s dinners, cooking classes, and community events and to date has donated over $1 million back to the community we serve.

