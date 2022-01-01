Perrysburg restaurants you'll love
Perrysburg's top cuisines
Must-try Perrysburg restaurants
More about Cocina De Carlos
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|Popular items
|Street Tacos
|$3.25
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor Pork.
|Chimichanga Grande
|$11.25
Pita’s (Carlos’ Daughter) favorite: A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling. Folded and fried until golden brown (also available soft-baked), covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole
|Chips Small ToGo
|$1.00
Fresh, fresh, fresh !!!! Every day we make chips in our restaurant, they are made of corn tortilla and a pinch of salt.
More about Perrysburg : Zingos
Perrysburg : Zingos
106 Louisiana Ave, Perysburg
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$3.50
A classic Lebanese dip of pureed chick peas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini. *Gluten Free if served with veggies *Vegan
|Original Gyro
|$8.50
Tender slices of gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free
More about Shokudo Kitchen
Shokudo Kitchen
27072 Carronade Dr Suite D, Perrysburg
|Popular items
|BYO Poké or Wrap - 1 Protein
|$12.00
Pick a Bowl/Wrap, Base, Protein, Toppings, and Sauce
|Bubble Teas & Smoothies
|$5.00
Bubble teas and all natural fruit smoothies
|Bibimbop
|$13.00
Our take on a Korean classic. Choice of protein over choice of white/brown rice, topped with Power Blend, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Radish, and a Fried Egg. Topped with sweet & spicy Korean Gochujang
More about Swig
Swig
219 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg
|Popular items
|Swig Double Smash Burger
|$11.75
Two 1/3 pound Steak Burgers press grilled on onions. American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on Brioche.
This sandwich is à la carte.
|Beer Cheese Dip
|$8.50
Melty Cheese, Pilsner, Garlic, and Herbs. Comes with warm Soft Pretzels.
|Side House Salad
|$4.50
Crispy greens, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Seasoned Wonton Strips
More about Poco Piatti
Poco Piatti
3155 Chapel Drive, Perrysburg
|Popular items
|Rice Pilaf
(cooked with onion, carrot and celery)
|Riad’s Hummous B Tahini
Translation: Hummous with tahini.
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
|Roasted Garlic Feta Dip
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Roasted garlic with Fresh herbs, feta and cream cheese and topped with fresh diced tomato. Add the fresh blue corn tortillas for dipping $1
Pairs well with most any wine or beer. Suggest drink from the region. Red Kasara.