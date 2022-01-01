Perrysburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Perrysburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Perrysburg

Perrysburg's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Vegan
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Perrysburg restaurants

Cocina De Carlos image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Street Tacos$3.25
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor Pork.
GLUTEN FREE
Chimichanga Grande$11.25
Pita’s (Carlos’ Daughter) favorite: A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling. Folded and fried until golden brown (also available soft-baked), covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole
Chips Small ToGo$1.00
Fresh, fresh, fresh !!!! Every day we make chips in our restaurant, they are made of corn tortilla and a pinch of salt.
More about Cocina De Carlos
Perrysburg : Zingos image

 

Perrysburg : Zingos

106 Louisiana Ave, Perysburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus$3.50
A classic Lebanese dip of pureed chick peas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini. *Gluten Free if served with veggies *Vegan
Original Gyro$8.50
Tender slices of gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.
Greek Salad$8.50
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free
More about Perrysburg : Zingos
Shokudo Kitchen image

 

Shokudo Kitchen

27072 Carronade Dr Suite D, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Poké or Wrap - 1 Protein$12.00
Pick a Bowl/Wrap, Base, Protein, Toppings, and Sauce
Bubble Teas & Smoothies$5.00
Bubble teas and all natural fruit smoothies
Bibimbop$13.00
Our take on a Korean classic. Choice of protein over choice of white/brown rice, topped with Power Blend, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Radish, and a Fried Egg. Topped with sweet & spicy Korean Gochujang
More about Shokudo Kitchen
Swig image

 

Swig

219 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Swig Double Smash Burger$11.75
Two 1/3 pound Steak Burgers press grilled on onions. American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on Brioche.
This sandwich is à la carte.
Beer Cheese Dip$8.50
Melty Cheese, Pilsner, Garlic, and Herbs. Comes with warm Soft Pretzels.
Side House Salad$4.50
Crispy greens, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Seasoned Wonton Strips
More about Swig
Poco Piatti image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Poco Piatti

3155 Chapel Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 3.9 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rice Pilaf
(cooked with onion, carrot and celery)
Riad’s Hummous B Tahini
Translation: Hummous with tahini.
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Roasted Garlic Feta Dip
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Roasted garlic with Fresh herbs, feta and cream cheese and topped with fresh diced tomato. Add the fresh blue corn tortillas for dipping $1
Pairs well with most any wine or beer. Suggest drink from the region. Red Kasara.
More about Poco Piatti
Map

More near Perrysburg to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet

Sylvania

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston