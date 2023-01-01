Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Perrysburg

Go
Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada & Portabello$18.00
Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak seasoned and grilled with onions and Portobello, dressed with queso blanco.
Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Lunch Carne Asada Steak$13.00
Tender NY Strip steak grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes and tortillas.
GF with corn tortillas
Carne Asada$16.00
Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak, seasoned and grilled with onions.
Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
More about Cocina De Carlos
Consumer pic

 

Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Rib Eye$17.00
Thin sliced steak, seasoned and grilled.
Served with two sides, add tortillas for free on extras.
Add grilled onions free,
Add shrimp +$4, add melted cheese +$3
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Perrysburg

Nachos

Chocolate Cake

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Chicken Nuggets

Cake

Shrimp Tacos

Taco Salad

Map

More near Perrysburg to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston