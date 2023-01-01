Carne asada in Perrysburg
Perrysburg restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Cocina De Carlos
FRENCH FRIES
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|Carne Asada & Portabello
|$18.00
Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak seasoned and grilled with onions and Portobello, dressed with queso blanco.
Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
|Lunch Carne Asada Steak
|$13.00
Tender NY Strip steak grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes and tortillas.
GF with corn tortillas
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak, seasoned and grilled with onions.
Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg
|Carne Asada Rib Eye
|$17.00
Thin sliced steak, seasoned and grilled.
Served with two sides, add tortillas for free on extras.
Add grilled onions free,
Add shrimp +$4, add melted cheese +$3