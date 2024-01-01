Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Perrysburg

Go
Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve chile relleno

Cocina De Carlos image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$5.50
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese, coated with egg and baked with mild salsa.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Cocina De Carlos
Consumer pic

 

Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chiles Rellenos$14.00
Gluten Free & Vegetarian
Two stuffed poblano peppers with white melted cheese, hand battered and deep fried covered with mild salsa.
Served with two sides.
*Corn tortillas are gluten free
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Perrysburg

Nachos

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Greek Salad

Falafel Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Perrysburg to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (120 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (448 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (96 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston