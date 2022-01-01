Chimichangas in Perrysburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Perrysburg restaurants that serve chimichangas

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Vegan Chimichanga$11.00
Deep fried until golden brown and covered with Vegan White Queso Dip. Served with Rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole. Choose from Vegan Homemade Chorizo or grilled vegan sausage mix with corn and black beans (contains wheat).
VEGAN Chimichanga Grande$16.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of Vegan Al Pastor or Grilled Sausage Mix, deep fried until golden brown and covered with vegan queso sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Chimichanga Grande$12.50
Pita’s (Carlos’ Daughter) favorite: A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling. Folded and fried until golden brown (also available soft-baked), covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
More about Cocina De Carlos
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$12.00
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

