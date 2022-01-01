Chimichangas in Perrysburg
Perrysburg restaurants that serve chimichangas
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|Lunch Vegan Chimichanga
|$11.00
Deep fried until golden brown and covered with Vegan White Queso Dip. Served with Rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole. Choose from Vegan Homemade Chorizo or grilled vegan sausage mix with corn and black beans (contains wheat).
|VEGAN Chimichanga Grande
|$16.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of Vegan Al Pastor or Grilled Sausage Mix, deep fried until golden brown and covered with vegan queso sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
|Chimichanga Grande
|$12.50
Pita’s (Carlos’ Daughter) favorite: A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling. Folded and fried until golden brown (also available soft-baked), covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.