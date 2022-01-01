Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Perrysburg

Go
Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchiladas Dinner image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Veracruz$12.00
Two cheese enchiladas with shredded pork on top. Baked with red mild salsa and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Guten FREE
Enchiladas Dinner$12.00
Choice of ground beef, spicy chicken tinga, shredded chicken, pork or cheese. Three enchiladas covered with your choice of salsa: original mild red, medium green, roasted HOT or white queso blanco. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
GLUTEN FREE
Lunch Enchilada$7.00
Corn tortilla rolled, baked with mild red sauce and cheese.
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Gluten Free
More about Cocina De Carlos
Consumer pic

 

Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Dinner$13.00
Enchilada$3.00
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Perrysburg

Quesadillas

Burritos

Tamales

Chocolate Cake

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Greek Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Perrysburg to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston