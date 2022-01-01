Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Perrysburg

Go
Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fajita$15.00
Mushrooms, Onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, all grilled and served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Fajita Durango$18.00
Steak, chicken, pineapple, onions, spicy chipotle sauce, melted cheese. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas
GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Vegana Azteca Fajita$17.00
Onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms, cactus nopales, black beans, corn, vegan sausage chorizo, poblano peppers and Portobello mushroom.
Served with Vegan Spanish Rice, Vegan refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and flour tortillas.
GLUTEN FREE, just substitute with corn tortillas.
More about Cocina De Carlos
Consumer pic

 

Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$19.00
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Perrysburg

Burritos

Chimichangas

Tamales

Street Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Falafel Salad

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Perrysburg to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston