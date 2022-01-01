Fajitas in Perrysburg
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|Veggie Fajita
|$15.00
Mushrooms, Onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, all grilled and served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
|Fajita Durango
|$18.00
Steak, chicken, pineapple, onions, spicy chipotle sauce, melted cheese. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas
GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
|Vegana Azteca Fajita
|$17.00
Onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms, cactus nopales, black beans, corn, vegan sausage chorizo, poblano peppers and Portobello mushroom.
Served with Vegan Spanish Rice, Vegan refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and flour tortillas.
GLUTEN FREE, just substitute with corn tortillas.