Falafel salad in Perrysburg

Perrysburg restaurants
Perrysburg restaurants that serve falafel salad

Perrysburg : Zingos image

 

Perrysburg : Zingos

106 Louisiana Ave, Perysburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Salad$8.50
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, lebanese pickles and parsley topped with baked falafel. Drizzled with a tahini dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
More about Perrysburg : Zingos
Poco Piatti image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Poco Piatti

3155 Chapel Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 3.9 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Salad
2 or 4 Falafel patties fried served atop fresh diced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, diced pickles and sliced radishes. All topped with Tahini and parsley. Falafel is a house made vegetable patty that contains flour so this is not a gluten free option.
More about Poco Piatti

