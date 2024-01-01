Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Perrysburg

Go
Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve fish tacos

Cocina De Carlos image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos Gourmet$15.00
3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors, Grilled tilapia, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about Cocina De Carlos
Item pic

 

Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$15.00
Three tacos served on flour charbroiled tortillas, Cajun-style hand-breaded mahi-mahi, with red cabbage and homemade crema-habanero dressing.
Served with two sides.
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Perrysburg

Lobsters

Pies

Enchiladas

Leche Cake

Greek Salad

Chicken Nuggets

Taco Salad

Shrimp Fajitas

Map

More near Perrysburg to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston