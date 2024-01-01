Fish tacos in Perrysburg
Perrysburg restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Cocina De Carlos
FRENCH FRIES
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|Fish Tacos Gourmet
|$15.00
3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors, Grilled tilapia, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Three tacos served on flour charbroiled tortillas, Cajun-style hand-breaded mahi-mahi, with red cabbage and homemade crema-habanero dressing.
Served with two sides.