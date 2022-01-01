Greek salad in Perrysburg
Perrysburg : Zingos
106 Louisiana Ave, Perysburg
|Small Greek Salad
|$4.25
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Poco Piatti
3155 Chapel Drive, Perrysburg
|Greek Salad
A vegetarian dish.
Spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, Greek olives, and feta cheese tossed with homemade Greek dressing. The dressing is olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, and dry Greek spices.
An excellent suggestion to get your customer started right away. The dish takes only moments to prepare.
Pairs well with Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, White Kefraya