Greek salad in Perrysburg

Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve greek salad

Perrysburg : Zingos image

 

Perrysburg : Zingos

106 Louisiana Ave, Perysburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Greek Salad$4.25
Greek Salad$8.50
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free
More about Perrysburg : Zingos
Poco Piatti image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Poco Piatti

3155 Chapel Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 3.9 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad
A vegetarian dish.
Spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, Greek olives, and feta cheese tossed with homemade Greek dressing. The dressing is olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, and dry Greek spices.
An excellent suggestion to get your customer started right away. The dish takes only moments to prepare.
Pairs well with Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, White Kefraya
More about Poco Piatti

