Pork belly in Perrysburg

Perrysburg restaurants
Perrysburg restaurants that serve pork belly

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Chicharrones$16.00
Slow cook and crispy belly and fresh whole pinto beans simmered in spicy hot tomatillo salsa. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas
GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Pork Belly Nachos$14.00
Slow cooked pork belly simmered in spicy hot tomatillo sauce over fresh cheese nachos. Whole pinto beans and queso blanco on top.
More about Cocina De Carlos
Shokudo Kitchen

27072 Carronade Dr Suite D, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Pork Belly Bowl$9.00
Sliced pork belly marinated in sweet and spicy Korean chili paste with Carrots, Green Onions, White Onions.
Spicy Pork Belly Bento Box$11.50
Sliced pork belly marinated in sweet and spicy Korean chili paste with Carrots, Green Onions, White Onions.
More about Shokudo Kitchen

