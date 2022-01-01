Quesadillas in Perrysburg
Perrysburg restaurants that serve quesadillas
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|Quesadilla Loca
|$12.50
Lupita’s (Carlos’ wife) favorite: A large flour tortilla, grilled, filled with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded and covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
|Quesadillas Andele ToGo
|$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and one choice topping (below), served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Add queso blanco on top for $1.50
Choose one topping
(extra toppings $1.50 each):
Ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork carnitas, pork chorizo or grilled mushrooms and spinach mix
|Quesadilla
|$5.00
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, pork, spinach or mushrooms