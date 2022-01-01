Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Perrysburg

Go
Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve quesadillas

Quesadilla Loca image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Loca$12.50
Lupita’s (Carlos’ wife) favorite: A large flour tortilla, grilled, filled with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded and covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Quesadillas Andele ToGo$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and one choice topping (below), served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Add queso blanco on top for $1.50
Choose one topping
(extra toppings $1.50 each):
Ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork carnitas, pork chorizo or grilled mushrooms and spinach mix
Quesadilla$5.00
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, pork, spinach or mushrooms
More about Cocina De Carlos
Consumer pic

 

Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Lupita$10.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla$3.00
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Perrysburg

Chimichangas

Chicken Wraps

Fajitas

Cake

Street Tacos

Tacos

Burritos

French Fries

Map

More near Perrysburg to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston