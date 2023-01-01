Salmon in Perrysburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shokudo Kitchen image

 

Shokudo Kitchen - 27072 Carronade Dr Suite D

27072 Carronade Dr Suite D, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Nigiri$7.00
Spicy Salmon$8.00
spicy salmon, cucumber
More about Shokudo Kitchen - 27072 Carronade Dr Suite D
Swig image

 

Swig - Perrysburg, Ohio

219 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toast$16.00
House Cured & Smoked Salmon, Smashed Avocado, Rye Toast, Everything Salad, Pickled Cucumber and Caribe Peppers with Dill, Balsamic Pickled Egg
Harissa Salmon & Couscous$19.00
Grilled Salmon, Savory Moroccan Harissa Sauce, Couscous with Castelvetrano Olive & Dried Apricot, Marinated Roasted Zucchini, Seared Lemon
Grilled Salmon Cobb Salad$14.50
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Crispy Greens, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta, Cucumber, Candied Jalapeno, Fried Flour Tortilla Strips. Comes with our Bacon Teriyaki Dressing
More about Swig - Perrysburg, Ohio

