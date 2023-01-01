Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Perrysburg

Go
Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Cocina De Carlos image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$19.00
12 jumbo shrimp, 2 colossal shell-on shrimp, tilapia, bell pepper, onions, and tomatoes. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas
GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
More about Cocina De Carlos
Consumer pic

 

Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Shrimp Fajita$15.00
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Perrysburg

Fried Ice Cream

Shrimp Tacos

Fajitas

Lobsters

Chicken Fajitas

Chili

Carne Asada

Enchiladas

Map

More near Perrysburg to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston